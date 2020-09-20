Off-duty DC cop under investigation after shooting armed robbery suspect

article

D.C. police say an officer is under internal investigation after shooting an armed robbery suspect while off-duty Friday night in Northeast.

Police say 17-year-old Cornell Smith of Northeast confronted the officer around 11:13 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Minnesota Ave., Northeast.

Smith fled after the two exchanged gunfire.

The officer was not injured, and police later found Smith suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police also say they recovered a handgun believed to be Smith's.

Smith was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, stolen auto and other crimes.

He was also served with a warrant connected to a July armed robbery in Northeast D.C.

The off-duty officer who shot Smith is on administrative leave per department policy, and police are reviewing body camera footage taken by responding officers at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.