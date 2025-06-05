DC police arrest suspect in shooting over electric vehicle charging cable dispute

The Brief A man was arrested after allegedly shooting someone during an argument over an EV charging cable. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the Tuesday afternoon incident. Police tracked the suspect to a home, where he barricaded himself before surrendering.



A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another person during an argument over an electric vehicle charging cable in northeast Washington, police said.

Suspect in custody

What we know:

The shooting happened on Tuesday just after 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of 10th Street. Investigators say 46-year-old Ato Ocran and the victim were arguing over the EV charging equipment when Ocran allegedly pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim was struck and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EV charging dispute turns violent

Police tracked Ocran’s vehicle to a home in the 1000 block of Bryant Place, where he barricaded himself inside. After several hours, he exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Ocran faces multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of an unregistered firearm.