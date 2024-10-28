DC police announce several road closures ahead of Harris speech at the Ellipse

article

D.C. police have announced multiple road closures that will go into effect Tuesday afternoon as the District prepares for Vice President Kamala Harris' final campaign speech at the Ellipse.

Harris is set to make the major "closing argument" speech at the same site where Donald Trump delivered remarks in 202 in an effort to overturn the results of the election.

In her address, Harris will urge Americans to turn the page on Trump's era of chaos and division and to embrace a "New Way Forward" for the nation. Her speech aims to present a stark contrast between her vision for a first term and the implications of a potential second term for Trump.

Campaign advisers believe the symbolic nature of the Ellipse will help clarify the choice voters face and the goal is to remind voters that the country can move beyond Trump’s divisiveness.

The campaign rally is set to begin around 7:15 p.m. and end around 9 p.m., according to the event permit. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. Some 20,000 people are expected to attend. Overflow will be directed to the Northeast corner of the Washington Monument grounds.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman stands by call that Harris will win 2024 election

Police released the full list of closures Monday.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

17th Street from H Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street to18th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW (local hotel traffic only)

Police say the public should be prepared to take alternate routes to avoid delays. They also say drivers should expect parking restrictions along the surrounding streets. Cars parked in violation of the emergency ‘no parking’ signs will be ticketed and towed.