Harris to deliver 'closing argument' speech from National Mall next week

Published  October 23, 2024 7:15pm EDT
Kamala Harris
ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 14: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris looks out into the crowd as she speaks during a campaign rally at Erie Insurance Arena on October 14, 2024 in Erie, Pennsylvania. U.S. Sen. John Fetterman

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a major "closing argument" speech on the Ellipse in Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 29 — just one week before Election Day. 

The location is significant as it was the site of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In her address, Harris will urge Americans to turn the page on Trump's era of chaos and division and to embrace a "New Way Forward" for the nation. Her speech aims to present a stark contrast between her vision for a first term and the implications of a potential second term for Trump.

Campaign advisers believe the symbolic nature of the Ellipse will help clarify the choice voters face. They view it as an opportunity to highlight Trump's most tumultuous moments in office and to showcase Harris's hopeful vision for the future. 

The goal is to remind voters that the country can move beyond Trump’s divisiveness.

Harris has emphasized this theme during her campaign, recently stating, "It is also about moving past what, frankly, I think has been the last decade of the American discourse being influenced by Donald Trump … The spirit of the American people is such that, you know, we are an ambitious people. We are aspirational. We have dreams. And that is productive."

Advisers note that Harris is approaching the moment like a former prosecutor, having laid out her opening arguments and now poised to deliver her closing remarks directly to the American people.

Her upcoming speech will follow a busy campaign schedule, which includes appearances with notable figures such as former President Barack Obama in Georgia, former First Lady Michelle Obama in Michigan, and a focus on reproductive rights in Texas, culminating in a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday.