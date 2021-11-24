DC police announce arrest in death of man struck by stray bullet near Logan Circle

D.C. police on Wednesday announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the death of a man who was struck by a stray bullet after leaving a restaurant near Logan Circle over the summer.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Jeremy Black – a 53-year-old Takoma Park man – was walking with his wife in the 1400 block of R Street, Northwest on June 29 when he was killed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Victim left dinner near Logan Circle when he was struck and killed by stray bullet, family member says

Initially, his wife thought she heard firecrackers, according to the family member.

READ MORE: DC Police investigating homicide near Logan Circle

Advertisement

On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Dearay Anthony Wilson, charging him with second-degree murder while armed.

