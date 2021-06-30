Victim had left dinner near Logan Circle when he was struck and killed by stray bullet, family member says

A Takoma Park man who was struck and killed by a bullet near Logan Circle Tuesday night had just left dinner with his wife and another couple, a family member told FOX 5.

DC police have since confirmed that the victim was killed by a stray bullet.

Initially, his wife thought she heard firecrackers, according to the family member.

Then she saw him lying on the ground.

Police began investigating after they responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of R Street, Northwest around 9:11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Jeremy Black suffering from gunshot wounds.

Black was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The night of the shooting, people who had been eating at the restaurant told FOX 5 they heard gunfire but didn’t see anything.

Police have identified a vehicle they believe is linked to the crime, and released a surveillance image showing it.

Police are offering $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person or persons responsible for Black’s death.

