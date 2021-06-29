DC Police investigating homicide near Logan Circle

DC Police are investigating a homicide in the Logan Circle area.

The call for service came in at 9:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of R St NW, just steps away from Logan Circle restaurants.

People at the restaurants in the area tell FOX 5 that they heard close to ten gunshots, but didn’t see anything.

Police say the victim is an adult male who is unconscious and not responsive. Homicide has been called.

