Washington, D.C. officials are in the early planning stages of the election and presidential inauguration – including security protocols.

FOX 5’S Maureen Umeh says District officials are stepping up their efforts to help ensure safety for the potentially volatile period between the election and inauguration.

With lessons learned from the election four years ago, and the January 6 riot at the Capitol, law enforcement agencies and leaders in the nation’s capital have been putting plans in place to thwart disruptions and respond to them quickly should they happen.

Black riot fences and concrete barriers currently surround parts of Lafayette Park, and sidewalks near the White House.

Construction crews in Lafayette Park are putting up inauguration day parade stands and security barriers for the January 20 event.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC planning security protocols for potentially volatile period between election and inauguration

The National Park Service says the closures and riot fencing are to ensure the safety of workers and visitors and make it easier for building materials to be delivered and heavy machinery to be stored.

The fencing is expected to be in place until February 2025.

In addition to building the construction zone near the White House, D.C.’s Department of Transportation is repaving a major portion of the inauguration parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue.

D.C. officials have said it’s a ‘all-hands-on-deck’ posture with law enforcement agencies and D.C. local governments working together to ensure a seamless response.

Specific information about the law enforcement and safety measures has still not been released.