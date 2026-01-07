DC pipe bomb suspect hit with federal indictment

The Brief A federal grand jury indicted Brian Cole Jr. on new explosives charges. Prosecutors say he confessed to planting pipe bombs near both party headquarters. He remains jailed ahead of trial and faces decades in prison.



The suspected D.C. pipe bomber has been indicted in federal court on charges that he planted explosives on the eve of the Capitol riot.

Brian Cole Jr., 30, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was indicted Tuesday night, the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the new indictment came from a federal grand jury. The initial charges were filed in D.C. Superior Court because no federal grand jury was available during the holidays.

The indictment includes counts of interstate transportation of explosives and malicious attempt to use explosives.

What they're saying:

"Given that Cole crossed state lines and targeted the political leadership of both parties for which there is an inherent crime of federal jurisdiction, handling this in federal court is most proper," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro in a statement. "The FBI and my office worked around the clock to ensure that this defendant is charged with the right crimes for his dangerous acts."

Cole was arrested in early December and is accused of placing two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He has been ordered held without bond. Both were discovered before they were detonated.

Prosecutors say Cole confessed to placing the devices outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters just hours before a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. They say he told investigators he hoped the explosives would detonate and "hoped there would be news about it."

After his arrest, Cole told investigators he believed someone needed to "speak up" for people who thought the 2020 election was stolen and that he targeted both political parties because they were "in charge," according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Cole continued buying bomb‑making components for months after Jan. 6.

Investigators used credit card records, cellphone tower data and a license plate reader to identify Cole, according to an FBI affidavit.

What's next:

Cole faces decades in prison. His attorneys have asked that he be released on home detention with GPS monitoring, noting he has no criminal record, has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and obsessive‑compulsive disorder, and lived in a stable home with his parents. He remains jailed while he awaits trial.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.