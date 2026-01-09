DC pipe bomb suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges

The Brief Brian Cole Jr. pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges related to placing pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC buildings in January 2021. Prosecutors say Cole confessed to planting the explosives ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and hoped they would detonate to draw attention. Investigators linked Cole to the case using credit card records, cellphone data, and license plate reader information.



Brian Cole Jr., the man accused of placing pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee buildings in D.C. in January 2021, pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

What we know:

Cole entered his not guilty plea in a D.C. courtroom Friday afternoon, in front of Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, FOX News confirms.

Cole was indicted earlier this week on federal charges, including counts of interstate transportation of explosives and malicious attempt to use explosives.

The backstory:

Cole was arrested in early December and is accused of placing two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Both were discovered before they were detonated.

Prosecutors say Cole confessed to placing the devices outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters just hours before a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. They say he told investigators he hoped the explosives would detonate and "hoped there would be news about it."

After his arrest, Cole told investigators he believed someone needed to "speak up" for people who thought the 2020 election was stolen and that he targeted both political parties because they were "in charge," according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Cole continued buying bomb‑making components for months after Jan. 6.

Investigators used credit card records, cellphone tower data and a license plate reader to identify Cole, according to an FBI affidavit.