DC native Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

D.C. native and University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the 2022 winner of the Heisman Trophy.

ESPN announced the winner in a ceremony Saturday night.

Williams is the first-ever player from the D.C. region to win the Heisman Trophy. Before joining the Trojans as USC, he played football at Gonzaga College High School.

The 20-year-old received 544 first-place votes, ahead of TCU quarterback Max Duggan with 188 first-place votes.