DC mayor responds to bribery charge against Councilmember Trayon White

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the federal bribery charge against City Councilmember Trayon White while speaking to FOX 5 at the Democratic National Convention.

White is accused of accepting money in exchange for extending contracts for companies providing violence interruption services in the District.

"Clearly, we're very concerned and disappointed by the allegations," Bowser said. "We know that the legal process is proceeding. The Council has its own process, and we will look internally at any of our violence reduction programs that the council member may have interacted with to see if there are any problems."

In a separate statement sent to FOX 5 on Wednesday, Bowser said: "I share the great disappointment of D.C. residents and the D.C. Council Chairman in the allegations made against Councilmember Trayon White. Programs that impact violence interruption have been a key part of driving down violence in neighborhoods that need it the most and must operate without political interference … Our work and focus remains on moving the District forward, ensuring the residents of Ward 8 have the representation they deserve, and making sure all Washingtonians get a fair shot.

The FBI arrested White on Sunday afternoon.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.

The city is now examining the programs under White's oversight as the legal process unfolds.