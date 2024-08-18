DC councilmember Trayon White arrested by FBI, chairman confirms

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has confirmed that Councilmember Trayon White was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations Sunday afternoon.

Mendelson told FOX 5 that he did not know that White was even being investigated and is still waiting to learn more about the charges and where exactly White was taken into custody.

"I'm anxious to get more details to understand what the situation is," Mendelson told FOX 5. "You all know as much as I know."

FOX 5 is working to learn the details of the arrest and what charges White faces.

White has been an outspoken advocate for community safety in D.C. He oversees Ward 8, which has seen levels of high crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

