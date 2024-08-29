DC Mayor Muriel Bowser tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bowser made the announcement Thursday morning on X after testing positive the day before. "Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote. "I'm disappointed to not be able to celebrate the first day of Pre-K with our littlest learners. I will continue to follow public health guidelines."
Bowser previously tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022.
She lost her only sister and oldest sibling, Mercia Bowser, to complications related to COVID-19 in 2021.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at the DC Emergency Operations Center in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)