DC Mayor Muriel Bowser loses sister to COVID-19 complications

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced today she has lost her only sister and oldest sibling, Mercia Bowser to COVID-19.

The Mayor released the following statement on the passing of her sister:

"My family and I are mourning the loss of my sister, Mercia Bowser, who passed away this morning due to complications related to COVID-19. Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic. I ask that you continue to keep those who have been lost or impacted by the pandemic and those who are working so hard to protect us from it in your thoughts and prayers, and I respectfully request that my family and I are granted the time and space we need to mourn the loss of Mercia.

"Mercia was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked tirelessly for children, the elderly, and those with behavioral disorders until her retirement and beyond. She counted many friends and fond memories of her service to Catholic Charities and the DC Office on Aging. She is survived by her parents Joan and Joseph Bowser, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, and a host friends ranging from St. John’s Elementary School, to Academy of Our Lady High School, to Fisk University, and Israel Metropolitan CME Church.

"We are grateful to the doctors and nurses at Washington Hospital Center, who heroically treated her for COVID-19 related pneumonia until her death. We thank you for your kindness and will share how our family will honor Mercia, my only sister and oldest sibling, and her beautiful spirit in the coming days."

Mercia Bowser was born on March 7, 1956, and passed away on Feb. 24, 2021.