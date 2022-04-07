DC Mayor Bowser tests positive for COVID-19

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bowser made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 28: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser arrives for a news conference on the covid-19 situation in the District at Judiciary Square on Monday, September 28, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Friends - Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID," she tweeted. "After experiencing allergy symptoms this week, I took an at-home test yesterday and a PCR test confirmed the positive result."

D.C. is currently in a ‘low’ COVID-19 Community Level. Weekly case rates have been steadily rising since a low of 51 during the week of March 6 to 110 the week of March 27. COVID-19 positive hospitalizations are at zero, according to D.C. officials.

Officials say over 94 percent of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated.

Residents can get COVID-19 vaccines at any of the eight COVID Centers across the District.