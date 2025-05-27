DC Mayor Bowser to announce budget amid major spending cuts

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to unveil her budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Tuesday, as residents brace for potential service reductions following a GOP-led House spending cut.

The announcement, scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, comes after a two-month push by D.C. leaders to resolve a budget issue stemming from Congress’s passage of a six-month spending gap bill in March.

Budget cuts impact services

What we know:

The House left out certain language normally included in the bill that effectively treated D.C. like a federal agency, restricting how much of its own money could be spent despite prior budget approval.

In April, with no resolution in sight, Bowser enacted a citywide hiring freeze to address the $400 million shortfall. Officials warned that furloughs could be next.

Hiring freeze, furloughs possible

The budget proposal includes funding for a new Commanders stadium, affordable housing, and early childhood education. Bowser is also seeking to repeal Initiative 82, which eliminated the tipped minimum wage.

