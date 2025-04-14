Bowser outlines 6% DC budget increase to Congress as 'stopgap' to billion dollar shortfall

The Brief D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to Congress notifying them of a 6% increase to the District's budget. Bowser called the move a "stopgap," saying it would not fix the $1.1B budget shortfall included in the government spending bill passed last month.



What they're saying:

Bowser notified Congress Monday about a federal and D.C. statute "that allows the city to increase an approved budget up to 6% if revenues indicate that we have those revenues."

A 2009 law would allow the District to add just under $700 million to this current year's budget. That still leaves $400 million in potential cuts.

"Let me be clear, we need the Congress to act. What we're doing is a stopgap. It doesn't address the issue," said Bowser.

Bowser said that the increase would still leave "hundreds of millions of dollars" in the bank, unable to be used on critical services for District residents.

"It is not a fix for the entire problem," said Bowser. "We will still be working with the members of Congress to help us get there."

Why you should care:

Bowser is planning for the potential of cutting $400 million that was slated to be spent between now and September 30.

That plan could impact public safety, education and other city services.

Dig deeper:

The backstory:

Congress passed a spending bill in March which averted a government shutdown, but included $1 billion in spending cuts for D.C.

The Senate passed a bill that would prevent drastic budget cuts for the District, but it still needs to pass in the House.

George Washington University Law Professor Peter Loge, a Capitol Hill veteran, highlighted the political complexities, but suggested there is hope.

"The other thing that works in the favor of the bill passing the House is that a lot of the people who work in the House and Senate live here in Washington, D.C.," Loge said. "They have families here who go to the public schools, they ride the metro, they rely on our law enforcement and fire officials."