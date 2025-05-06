Initiative 82: Bowser calls for repeal of controversial DC ballot measure

The Brief Bowser proposes repeal of Initiative 82, citing economic concerns. Some restaurant owners blame the policy for closures and financial struggles. Supporters argue the measure was overwhelmingly approved by voters.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced plans to repeal Initiative 82, the voter-approved measure that gradually increases the minimum wage for tipped workers to match that of non-tipped employees.

Bowser seeks Initiative 82 repeal

What we know:

Passed in 2022, the initiative is set to bring tipped workers to a $17.95 hourly wage by July, with full implementation expected by 2027. However, Bowser argues that shifting economic conditions warrant reconsideration of the policy.

"The economy we're dealing with right now, and the environment for restaurants, is vastly different from the economy and conditions restaurants faced when this ballot measure was introduced," Bowser said during her FY2026 budget proposal announcement on Monday.

Restaurants cite financial strain

Some restaurant owners blame Initiative 82 for financial struggles, citing rising costs, decreased foot traffic, and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them is Haikan, a ramen restaurant that closed on Saturday after 10 years in business.

Despite these concerns, many D.C. residents still support the measure. A union rally is planned outside the Wilson Building on Tuesday morning where demonstrators will advocate for keeping Initiative 82, highlighting its overwhelming approval by 73% of voters.

