Bomb threat investigation closes Fenwick Library at George Mason University

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The Brief Fenwick Library at George Mason University has been closed due to a potential bomb threat. University police are investigating out of an abundance of caution. Officials say the threat has not been confirmed.



Fenwick Library on George Mason University’s Fairfax campus was closed Thursday as police investigate a potential bomb threat, according to the university.

What we know:

George Mason University issued a Mason Alert saying the library is closed until further notice to allow University Police to investigate.

Officials urged people to leave the building and stay away from the area.

The university said the threat has not been confirmed and that the investigation is being conducted out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what prompted the threat or how it was reported. Authorities have not said how long the library will remain closed.

What's next:

University officials said more information will be provided as it becomes available.