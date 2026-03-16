Safeway in Northeast DC set to close

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A Safeway grocery store in Northeast D.C. is set to close in two months.

What we know:

The Hechinger Mall Safeway at 601 Maryland Ave. NE is expected to close by May 16, according to a spokesperson for Albertsons, Safeway's parent company.

The Safeway closure follows the closure of the shopping center's Dollar Store earlier this year.

Big picture view:

Other grocery stores that remain the area near Safeway are an Aldi at 901 17th St NE and a Whole Foods and Giant supermarket along the H Street corridor.

The H Street corridor will soon lose DC Streetcar service on March 31. The DC Streetcar, launched in 2016, was part of H Street's revitalization. The D20 Metrobus route will continue to serve the area.