DC man sentenced to 102 months in prison for unlicensed weed dispensary, firearm charges
WASHINGTON - A D.C. man was sentenced Tuesday to 102 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
41-year-old Terron Demise Barnes, also known as "Ali Vegaz," pleaded guilty on January 27, 2023. Barnes admitted to operating "Pak Religious, LLC" from his apartment from approximately June 2019 through July 2020. Barnes falsely advertised "Pak Religious" as a "licensed D.C. marijuana dispensary" on Instagram.
Federal agents and MPD officers executed a search warrant at Barne's apartment on July 2, 2020.
Officials seized the following items:
- A Spikes Tactical AR-Style Pistol with an extended magazine
- A Glock, Model 23, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun fitted with an extended magazine and laser sight
- 100 total rounds of ammunition, including ammunition for 9mm and .45 caliber firearms
- Approximately 24 pounds, or 11.328.5 grams, of marijuana and THC-infused products
- 52 Oxycodone pills not prescribed to Barnes
- Six bottles of Promethazine with Codeine syrup not prescribed to Barnes
- Three ledger books
- $18,377 in United States Currency
- A Range Rover SUV which had been reported stolen in Prince George’s County in May 2020.