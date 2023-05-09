DC man sentenced to 102 months in prison for unlicensed weed dispensary, firearm charges

A D.C. man was sentenced Tuesday to 102 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

41-year-old Terron Demise Barnes, also known as "Ali Vegaz," pleaded guilty on January 27, 2023. Barnes admitted to operating "Pak Religious, LLC" from his apartment from approximately June 2019 through July 2020. Barnes falsely advertised "Pak Religious" as a "licensed D.C. marijuana dispensary" on Instagram.

Federal agents and MPD officers executed a search warrant at Barne's apartment on July 2, 2020.

Officials seized the following items: