Bowie man assaulted in August dies nearly 2 months after attack; $25,000 reward offered in case

A 53-year-old Prince George's County man who was assaulted over the summer died from his injuries nearly two months after he was attacked, police say.

Authorities say they responded to Race Track Road in Bowie around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 where they found Millard Noack, Jr. suffering from trauma to the head.

He was taken to the hospital following the attack. Investigators say he died from his injuries on October 27. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police believe he was struck in the head by an unknown person who then fled the scene. An autopsy ruled Noack, Jr. died from blunt force trauma. The motive for the attack is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.