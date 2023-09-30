DC man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend, young mother Shantal Hill

A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 death of his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Department of Justice , 24-year-old Carson Posey fatally shot his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend, Shantal Hill near the Tyler House Apartments on the south side of 1200 North Capitol Street, Northwest, on April 15, 2020.

According to court documents, around 10:48 p.m. that day, police were called to the home where they found Hill with at least nine times in the legs, buttocks and chest.

Hill was still alive when first responders arrived and was able to tell police that Posey was responsible for the shooting. Police say before she died, she told them, "I [am] a single mother and I can’t die."

She passed away shortly after midnight on April 16, 2020.

Hill’s family was shocked by the violent crime.

"We wouldn’t expect this from him at all," Shantal’s sister Shatara Hill told FOX 5 back in 2020. "He was around family, so we got a chance to know this guy."

Posey went on the run after Hill died, but was finally apprehended by the Metropolitan Police Department in May.

Posey entered before Superior Court Judge Michael O’Keefe who scheduled sentencing for Jan. 19, 2024.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Interrante.