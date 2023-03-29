DC man arrested for murder of transgender woman in St. Mary's County: sheriff

Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say shot and killed a transgender woman in the parking lot of a Mechanicsville restaurant.

Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., 29, was arrested Tuesday and faces several charges including first and second degree murder in the murder of 18-year-old Isaiah Alexander Woodland.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on March 24 outside Big Dogs Paradise on Three Notch Road.

Featured article

Investigators say Woodland went by the first name Tasiyah, and also went by Siyah.

At the time of the shooting investigators said it did not appear that Woodland was targeted because of her gender identity.

Parks was arrested in D.C. and awaits extradition back to St. Mary's County.