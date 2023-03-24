1 dead after parking lot shooting in St. Mary's County
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a victim was found dead in a Mechanicsville parking lot early Friday morning.
Deputies responded to the parking lot of Big Dogs in Paradise in Mechanicsville at 1:15 a.m. for the report of shots fired.
One victim was located near the scene by deputies. Officials say the victim was dead from gunshot wounds.
The sheriff's office says they are investigating and will provide updates.