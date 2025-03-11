The Brief Congress has four days to pass a spending package, with significant budget cuts for D.C. on the table. DC leaders warn that budget cuts could lead to layoffs and hiring freezes for essential services. Removal of Black Lives Matter Plaza has begun amid pressure from Republicans.



With just four days remaining for Congress to pass a spending package and avoid a partial government shutdown, lawmakers are debating a proposal that includes significant budget cuts for D.C.

This comes as the city begins removing Black Lives Matter Plaza amid pressure from Republicans. City leaders are urging Congress to reconsider, arguing that unnecessary budget cuts will cause substantial damage and counter the Trump administration's goal of making D.C. the most beautiful capital city in the world.

Concerns over DC budget cuts and potential impact on services

The request to remove the mural at Black Lives Matter Plaza is already underway, FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says. Over the past five years, the plaza has become a symbol of pride, but it succumbed to jackhammers on Monday.

DC leaders warn that the proposed budget cuts from Congress will undermine the city. The mayor and city council members were on Capitol Hill, cautioning that budget cuts could lead to layoffs and hiring freezes for police, firefighters, teachers, and other essential city services.

Black Lives Matter Plaza removal amid political pressure

Visitors are grappling with the losses on multiple fronts. The budget cuts stem from House Republicans' proposed temporary measure to keep the government open until September. Those members of Congress are treating D.C. like a federal agency, directing a budget rollback to 2024 spending levels. This amounts to more than a billion dollars that District of Columbia residents have paid in federal taxes.

The city is also requesting the ability to spend its own local resources in the event of a shutdown. This provision was removed from the continuing resolution, and without it, the mayor's office says basic city services are at risk.