Black Lives Matter Plaza reconstruction begins Monday

Reconstruction on Black Lives Matter Plaza began on Monday, causing temporary closures around some areas near the White House.

"Over the next several weeks, crews from the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will be reconstructing Black Lives Matter Plaza, requiring temporary closures along 16th St NW in phases," said German Vigil, spokesperson for the District Department of Transportation, in a statement.

Vigil said work is set to begin on or about March 10, 2025, and will take place on weekdays and weekends, with "efforts to minimize disruptions and maintain accessibility for businesses and residents."

Vigil added that the work will take six to eight weeks to complete, weather permitting. "DDOT will closely coordinate with local stakeholders to ensure a smooth process, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we work to enhance this important corridor," he said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed the news last Tuesday, stating that her administration has long considered the plaza's evolution.

"The mural inspired millions and helped our city through a very painful period," Bowser said, reflecting on how the Black Lives Matter mural became a symbol during the protests against police brutality in 2020. "But now we can't afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern. Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts."

