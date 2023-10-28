DC woman arrested after hit and run armed carjacking during morning commute

Metropolitan Police have arrested a woman for an armed carjacking that occurred during the

morning commute in Northwest.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Rajaee Dinkins Mitchell, of Northwest, D.C. Mitchell was arrested and charged with carjacking.

Police say on Monday, September 18, around 7:10 a.m., the victim was driving in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, when Mitchell’s vehicle rear-ended him. When the victim stopped to exchange his information with Mitchell, multiple suspects got out of her vehicle and approached him. One suspect pointed a firearm at the victim, demanded his vehicle, and took the victim’s property from his pocket.

The suspects and the suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

