Student injured in brawl at Dunbar High School involving members of football team, parent says

A 15-year-old student was attacked by members of the Dunbar High School football team Thursday afternoon, according to the mother of the student victim.

Dunbar High School sent a letter to families Friday, saying a "physical altercation" took place during school dismissal "involving multiple students."

At least 11 students were involved in the fight Thursday, according to a DCPS spokesperson. About eight of those students were either JV or Varsity football players.

Students involved in the fight won't be permitted to play in the Friday night game against Eastern High School, according to DCPS. A senior dance planned for Saturday was also postponed as a result.

The alleged victim's mother spoke to FOX 5, and said the fight has to do with some of the same students harassing the 15-year-old’s sibling.

"He called me yesterday and stated that the football team is a brotherhood, and they don’t know my son, like he’s justifying that – for me to get the only call – that the school never ever called me or anything, that’s the only call I received. With my son feeling as though he was going to die – and this is what he told me is unacceptable," said the mother. "The culture needs to change. It’s a good school, but the culture needs to change."

The son said he saw over a dozen students behind him, who began hitting him in the head. At one point, he was pushed to the ground and punched and kicked. The student lost consciousness, according to a police report.

FOX 5 has learned security and school officials were present during the incident, but it was not enough to stop the violence – or from one school official from getting hurt as well.

The student's mother says a second student was also injured.

"We need safety for our children in the school … the staff is not making sure our kids are safe. There’s no reason for the whole football team, the kids to be disrespecting the staff while the staff was there and continue to jump and beat my son. I don’t want this to happen to anyone’s child," she said.

With over 50 students on the varsity team, most were not involved in the fight.

As for those involved in the fight, Dunbar High School says they reviewed surveillance footage to identify students, who will be disciplined "in accordance with Chapter 25 of the DC Municipal Regulations and the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association."