George Washington University students project messages criticizing Israel on campus building

Students at George Washington University sparked outrage on campus after projecting messages criticizing Israel, and the school's president, Tuesday onto the exterior wall of the Gelman Library.

According to the GW Hatchet, officials on campus told the students to end the demonstration after projecting phrases like, "End the siege on Gaza" and "GW the blood of Palestine is on your hands."

The Hatchet said four people were involved in the demonstration that went on for about 10 hours.

"On Tuesday evening, the university became aware of several unauthorized projections on a campus building," read a statement posted to the school's website by the Office of Communications. "The projections on the university's library violated university policy, and leadership intervened to ensure that these projections were removed."

"The statements made by these individuals in no way reflect the views of the university," the school continued. "We are reviewing this incident and will take any appropriate steps with respect to the individuals involved in accordance with university policies."

"We recognize the distress, hurt, and pain this has caused for many members of our community," the statement continued. "The university will continue to communicate with all members of its community about the support resources available during this difficult time."

President of the George Washington University, Ellen Granberg, is expected to address the situation.