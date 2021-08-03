DC health officials see uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations as cases surge

Vaccination rates are up across the U.S. and in the DMV as the D.C. Department of Health says they've seen an uptick in people coming in to get their shot.

This comes a week after the CDC warned of the delta variant and emphasized the need for vaccinated people to wear masks indoors.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Delta variant symptoms: What we know and what to look for

"We know that things are getting worse now so we decided to get it," said one resident getting vaccinated in D.C. "This is my second dose but it’s the first for my husband and we want to be safe."

Many people FOX 5 spoke with on Tuesday at a vaccination clinic in Anacostia say they waited to get the vaccine because they weren't convinced it was safe, but the recent surge of cases was the final push they needed.

According to the CDC, vaccinations are up this week across all 50 states. Vaccination rates increased 20% in Americans ages 12-17 and more than 25% in adults.

READ MORE: CDC: Less than 1% of breakthrough COVID-19 cases led to hospitalization or death

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced Tuesday that the city will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms and entertainment.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she's interested in learning more about this method.

"I’m going to read all about it and see what they’re going to do," Mayor Bowser said. "I think we’re entering a different and new phase of this pandemic. A phase we were hoping to avoid by more people getting vaccinated earlier so the virus doesn't mutate and everyone wants to follow the best public health evidence as it relates to that and we certainly will too."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Health care professionals stress that the only way to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated.