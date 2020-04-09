DC grocery store shoppers must wear face masks, Mayor Bowser says

Shoppers in D.C. grocery stores will need to wear face masks according to a new order by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser made the announcement at a press conference Thursday morning. FOX 5's Paul Wagner said the mayor expects stores to enforce the order and said workers are also expected to wear masks if feasible.

Grocery stores will need to limit the number of shoppers and will need to have social distancing and disinfection protocols in place.

Bowser also said the city will only allow farmers' markets to operate during the coronavirus health emergency if operators submit and get approved a COVID-19 waiver request.

Farmers' markets must limit the number of people allowed in and can only sell food, soap, hand sanitizer and non-medical face masks.

Next week, D.C. will also launch a hotline where residents in need can get food and other essentials.

“This is for residents who are medically required to quarantine or have no other means of acquiring these items. They’ll be able to call the hotline and let us know what they need and we will work to have those items delivered to them," said Bowser.

