DC Fourth of July celebration road closures and parking restrictions

Washington, D.C. will be jammed packed this week as the country prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Special closures and security access points are in place on the National Mall and Memorial Parks ahead of the annual fireworks display. Medical aid stations, restrooms, and other amenities are also in place for the festivities.

Here’s a list of D.C. Fourth of July celebration street closures and parking restrictions:.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following roads will be closed and off limits to vehicles:

Starting at 4 a.m. on July 4 and until approximately 12 a.m. (midnight) on July 5

- Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle

- Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps

- Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

- Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

- Daniel Chest French Drive SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle

- Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive NW, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

- Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

- Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 15th St NW

- 23rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Cir and Constitution Ave to Lincoln Memorial Circle

- 17th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

- Homefront Drive SW

- 15th Street NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

- Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

- Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway

- Ohio Dr SW from 23rd St SW to Inlet Bridge

- Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

- Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

- East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

- West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW

- Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle

- Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

- Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

- The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island

- Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.

Closed from 3 p.m. on July 4 until approximately 12 a.m. (midnight) on July 5

- Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial;

- Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

- Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Emergency No Parking from Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. through Friday, July 5, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.:

- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW



Closed to Vehicle Traffic from Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. through Friday, July 5, 2024 at approximately 3:00 p.m.:

- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 12th Street, NW