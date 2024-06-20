4th of July events: Your full guide on what to do in the DMV

What better place to celebrate the independence of the United States than in the heart of the nation’s capital? Here's your guide to events for the 4th of July all throughout the DMV:

JULY 4TH CRUISE FIREWORKS WATCH PARTY

City Cruises offers multiple plans to watch the fireworks while on the water. Enjoy the spectacle on a delightful cruise with food and drinks.

TAKOMA PARK INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

The 4th of July Parade in Takoma Park will start at 10 a.m. on Carroll and Ethan Allen Ave. This year’s theme is Harmony in Takoma Park and leading the parade will be Grand Marshal Gene Herman, the parade Committee’s outgoing president and a community leader.

THE NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

Starting at 11:45 a.m., witness the many floats, marching bands, drill teams and more on Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th Street. The parade is co-hosted by the National Parks Service.

NATIONAL MALL FIREWORKS SHOW

The National Park Service will be hosting a fireworks viewing and celebration at the National Mall . Observe the show from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

FOURTH AT THE WHARF 2024

The Wharf is hosting its annual free celebration from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, along with a great view for fireworks viewing. Make sure to arrive early, as the pier may become extremely busy.

44TH ANNUAL ‘A CAPITOL FOURTH’ CONCERT

Actor and comedian Alfonso Ribiero returns to host "A Capitol Fourth" , a concert filled with famous acts in pop, hip hop, R&B and country music. The event is hosted from the West Lawn of the United States Capitol and is free and open to the public, but if you can’t make it in person, the concert will be available to watch on PBS at 8 p.m.

CAPITOL HILL COMMUNITY 4TH OF JULY PARADE

The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. on Capitol Hill’s Barracks Row . This year will mark the 21st anniversary of the parade’s occurrence.

FAIRFAX INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

Join in downtown Fairfax for the city's annual Independence Day Parade featuring marching bands, floats, Shriners' little cars and big motorcycles, old fire engines, clowns and, of course, the scorching sun. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m.

RED WHITE AND BREW ROOFTOP PARTY

See an unobstructed view of the fireworks in DC while at a rooftop bar, all while supporting a good cause. All proceeds from the event will go to programs supporting the United Soldiers and Sailors of America . Join the party at 700 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Washington.

INDEPENDENCE DAY TOUR OF THOMAS JEFFERSON’S WILDLIFE TIMES

Learn fun facts about the nation’s first two-term president while taking a walking tour of famous areas he is associated with, including Lafayette Square, the National Mall, the Tidal Basin, and more. The tour starts at 11:00 am at the George Mason Memorial.

AFROCODE DC DENIM & KICKS DAY PARTY

Enjoy a fusion of hip hop and afro beats music at Zebbie’s Garden to celebrate United States independence. The party starts at 4:00 p.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m.

SYLVAN THEATER FAMILY ACTIVITY CENTER

It's fun for the whole family: From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can visit the Sylvan Theater Family Activity Area on the southeast grounds of the Washington Monument for activities and a scavenger hunt about the monuments and memorials on the National Mall. You can also complete your Independence Day Junior Ranger booklet full of family-friendly, fun activities to earn a special Junior Ranger badge!

AN AMERICAN CELEBRATION