DC fourth best city to live without a car, study says

By Brandon Smith
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - A recent study deemed Washington D.C. as the fourth-best city to live in without a car.

D.C. scored 51 points out of a possible 100 in a study by CoworkingCafe. D.C. received high marks for its large share of residents who mainly walk or bike as well as the 27% of residents who utilize public transportation, which ranks fifth among the entire country. 

The study also deemed D.C. as the city with the easiest access to coworking space. D.C. has a large number of remote workers and remote coworking spaces, which helps to shorten commutes for residents. 

The study attributed number scores to 331 different cities across the U.S. on a 100-point scale. These scores were based on a multitude of factors, such as the percentage of residents who commute via public transportation, the density of public transport stations and bike lanes as well as the average price of travel fare. 

The nation's capital was narrowly beaten out by New York City for the third spot by a margin of 3.6 points. Boston and Newark earned the top two spots with 57.2 points and 55.3 points respectively.


 