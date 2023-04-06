Connecticut Avenue bike lanes: DDOT pushing back final design amidst ongoing battle

Plans for a redesign of Connecticut Avenue to include bike lanes has been pushed back until the end of the year, according to reports.

Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. is one of the District's busiest roads. A 2.7 mile redesign to create a bike lane along Connecticut Ave from Woodley Park to Chevy Chase would get rid of parking spots and a traffic lane while reducing the speed limit from 30mph to 25 mph.

The District Department of Transportation was originally to debut roadway designs for the thoroughfare this spring. But according to Axios reporter Cuneyt Dil, the timing has been pushed back till the end of the year.

"After this engineering design process, DDOT tells me, will take another year or so," Dil said on the DMV Zone Thursday. "Meanwhile, this is all just more time for supporters and opponents to get their word in."

Dil said that DDOT is considering requests from bike advocates to widen the bike lanes in the plan from five feet to seven feet, as well as potentially extend the bike lanes to the border with Maryland.

"It's going to be a big change for commuters," said Dil. "But one of the things bike advocates say is it's just a dangerous road right now for pedestrians and cyclists and the commuting that used to be there before the pandemic hasn't returned."

Local businesses are also weighing in, with some outspoken against the bike lanes saying the lack of parking in the area could hurt businesses.