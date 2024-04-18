Sunny, warm Thursday in DC region with highs near 80 degrees 

A cloudy start to Thursday morning will give way to sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees by later this afternoon.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says most of the immediate Washington, D.C. area will remain dry. Showers could develop in parts of northeast Maryland, southern Pennsylvania, and northern Delaware as a stalled front moves through.

Grenda says sunshine this afternoon will cause temps to spike. We can expect highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s – nearly 10 degrees above where we should be for this time of year.

Friday will be much cooler with clouds and passing showers during the afternoon into the evening. Highs on Friday will only reach into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Expect a partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper-60s with the possibility of showers in the evening.

A cloudy Sunday with highs near 60 degrees.