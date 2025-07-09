The Brief A Flood Watch is in effect Wednesday for D.C. and surrounding areas. Thunderstorms, damaging winds and dangerous heat are expected. Pop-up storms linger through weekend before conditions improve next week.



The Washington, D.C. region is bracing for another round of severe weather Wednesday, with afternoon thunderstorms, damaging winds and dangerous heat expected to impact the area.

Flood risk Wednesday

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says temperatures are expected to reach a high of 92 degrees with the heat and humidity pushing heat index values as high as 101.

An unsettled weather system will bring the threat of storms in the afternoon, starting after 2 p.m.

Storms and heat continue

Grenda says the main concerns are damaging wind gusts and flooding rain. A Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight for the District and much of the surrounding parts of Maryland and Virginia.

The chance of pop-up storms continues through the week and weekend, before drying out towards the middle of next week.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC Flood Watch in effect Wednesday as region braces for more thunderstorms, extreme heat