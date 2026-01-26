DC fireboat used to clear ice from Potomac River

A D.C. fireboat is doubling as an ice cutter as the Potomac River continues to freeze over following a snowstorm that struck the region over the weekend.

The John H. Glenn Jr., stationed on the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, has been breaking through two to three inches of ice after first working to clear Washington Channel.

Boat pilot Rich Schaffer said keeping the channel open is essential, not only for access around Reagan National Airport, but for responding to boat fires, sinking vessels and emergencies involving people along the shoreline.

A year ago, a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet collided over the same stretch of the Potomac River where the D.C. fireboat was working Monday, killing 67 people.

The John H. Glenn Jr. has a long history in the District. The city bought the vessel from New York City in 1977 for $1, and it has since been involved in numerous rescues and fire responses.

Schaffer said they expect ice on the Potomac to thicken significantly over the next week, possibly reaching 10 to 12 inches.

