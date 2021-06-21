DC enters heat emergency on first full day of summer as temperatures soar; cooling centers open

Washington, D.C. activated its Heat Emergency Plan Monday – the first full day of summer – as temperatures are expected to soar.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

The District says it enters a heat emergency when temperatures or the heat index – a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity – reaches 95 degrees.

Cooling centers around the city have also been activated. Transportation to the cooling centers is also available. Click here for the cooling center map

Officials recommend beating the heat by staying in the shade or air-conditioning, drinking plenty of water and visiting a cooling center if needed.

Health officials remind people to keep their pets safe in the heat. They also remind the public against the unauthorized use of fire hydrants to cool down.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5