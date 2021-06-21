Hot, humid first full day of summer Monday with highs in the 90s; PM severe weather threat

The first full day of summer Monday will be full of heat and humidity as high temperatures climb into the low-to-mid-90s. The heat index – a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity – will make it feel like 100 degrees at times.

A strong cold front will approach from the west bringing the threat for severe weather right around the drive time home this evening. The main threat will be strong winds and heavy rain.

The cold front will stall out on Tuesday and bring scattered storms with heavy rain and much cooler temperatures.

All eyes on Claudette which has returned to tropical storm strength Monday morning as it nears the coast of the Carolinas.

