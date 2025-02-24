The Brief Above-normal temperatures are expected in the Washington, D.C., region throughout the week, reaching highs near 60 degrees. Snow and winter weather chances are minimal for the next five to seven days, with a potential for showers on Thursday. Cooler temperatures may return next Sunday, bringing an end to the warm spell.



Above-normal temperatures are expected for much of the week across the Washington, D.C., region as the area settles into a springlike pattern. Highs were in the mid-50s on Sunday and are projected to reach nearly 60 degrees on Monday.

Warm temperatures expected throughout the week

Tuesday will see partly sunny skies, with a high near 60 degrees. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures peaking at around 62 degrees.

"We are above normal to right around normal for the next six to ten days. There is a nice swath of warm temperatures across the midsection of the country. It really won't be until next week—until next Sunday—that we start to get in on some cooler temperatures," said FOX 5 meteorologist Tucker Barnes.

DC enjoys springlike temperatures for the next several days

Minimal chances for snow or winter weather

"Snow chances and winter weather chances are out of the picture here for the next five to seven days," Barnes added.

Showers are possible on Thursday, but conditions are expected to dry out for the weekend.

