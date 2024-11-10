DJ dead following DC attack; teen shot in Gaithersburg; 2 charged in murder-for-hire plot | Crime in the DMV

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

Two men who recently moved to Washington, D.C., say they were the victims of a violent attack on a Metrobus and are urging officials to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

After leaving a gay bar on U Street Halloween night, Nico Nieves and Roy Capellthey boarded a Metrobus around 1:30 a.m. when the confrontation began.

"They were all hitting us from all different angles," Capell said. "I was in the middle trying to block them and protect my partner from getting hit. I took a lot of punches to the back of the head, he took a lot of punches to his face."

Metro officials confirmed that the case is under active investigation, and they are currently searching for the suspects involved in the attack.

A well-known D.C. DJ and hair stylist has died over a week after being brutally attacked in a robbery in Northwest D.C.

Bryan Smith was found unconscious on the 500 block of T Street Northwest after his shift on October 26. He was in a coma following the attack, and died overnight Thursday, police confirm.

According to D.C. police, two suspects are believed to have attacked Smith, taking his phone and wallet containing his credit cards. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Smith’s case. Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police as the investigation continues.

Fairfax County police say teens are responsible for a crime spree that included stealing more than a dozen guns. Some of the firearms have been recovered while others are still on the street.

Surveillance video shows glass shatter as a car rams into Dominion Defense in Springfield in mid-September. Police say the thieves, who can be seen running in and out, got away with 14 guns.

Fairfax County police are asking anyone with any information about this most recent case to please give them a call. They say these suspects may be responsible for other crimes as well.

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot Thursday evening in Gaithersburg, and police are now investigating the incident.

Just before 5 p.m., Montgomery County police officers responded to Spiceberry Circle where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with what was described as "non-life-threatening injuries," according to authorities.

After the shooting, the suspects left the scene in a vehicle. Officers chased them to the intersection of Longdraft Road and Clopper Road. Authorities identified the three suspects charged in connection with the shooting on Friday.

Two women have been arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting one of the suspect's ex-boyfriends in Maryland. The suspects have been identified as 53-year-old Adelaida Consuelo Zacarias Chacon, of Germantown, and 40-year-old Reyna Gomez Lopez, of Philadelphia.

Both suspects were taken into custody and charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder for an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Chacon’s ex-boyfriend.

According to police, detectives learned that a caseworker received information that Zacarias Chacon had attempted to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend on June 28. Detectives also discovered communications between Zacarias Chacon and her former sister-in-law, Gomez Lopez, indicating that Zacarias Chacon had paid Gomez Lopez $1,000 to find a person willing to commit the murder.