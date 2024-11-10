Police searching for teens accused of robbing Fairfax County gun store

Fairfax County police say teens are responsible for a crime spree that included stealing more than a dozen guns.

Some of the firearms have been recovered while others are still on the street.

Surveillance video shows glass shatter as a car rams into Dominion Defense in Springfield in mid-September.

Police say the thieves, who can be seen running in and out, got away with 14 guns.

"That was a brazen crime committed tragically, sadly by teenagers," Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis said.

Police recovered eight of the weapons and made three arrests in connection to this crime but they say the teens and others have been busy.

"These crimes not only involved guns but savage behavior," said Maj. Elizabeth Melendez with Fairfax County police.

Detectives say a series of violent crimes throughout Fairfax County involved either the same suspects or associates known to the group.

The other crimes include robberies, a stolen car, an abduction and even several shootings. Altogether, seven suspects have now been arrested. All are underage, except for one, who is just 18.

"The ages of these folks responsible for this crime and the subsequent crimes are startling," Chief Davis said.

FOX 5 has reported on gun store burglaries involving teens before.

There was one in May of 2023 and this past August. And in fact, authorities say the same Springfield gun shop was also targeted unsuccessfully in July.

"We certainly have a trend of juveniles specifically breaking into these firearms licensees and it’s not only happening here, it’s happening across the country," said Anthony Spotswood, Special Agent In Charge with the ATF.

Fairfax County police are asking anyone with any information about this most recent case to please give them a call. They say these suspects may be responsible for other crimes as well.