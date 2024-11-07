Teen shot in Gaithersburg, suspects arrested after police chase

article

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot Thursday evening in Gaithersburg, and police are now investigating the incident.

Just before 5 p.m., Montgomery County police officers responded to Spiceberry Circle where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with what was described as "non-life-threatening injuries," according to authorities.

After the shooting, the suspects left the scene in a vehicle. Officers chased them to the intersection of Longdraft Road and Clopper Road.

The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.

Following a brief chase, all three suspects were apprehended and taken into custody.

The Montgomery County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

No additional details about the suspects have been released at this time.