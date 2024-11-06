2 women arrested for $1000 murder to hire plot of ex-boyfriend in Maryland: police

Two women have been arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting one of the suspect's ex-boyfriends in Maryland.

The suspects have been identified as 53-year-old Adelaida Consuelo Zacarias Chacon, of Germantown, and 40-year-old Reyna Gomez Lopez, of Philadelphia. The pair was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder for an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Chacon’s ex-boyfriend.

According to police, detectives learned that a caseworker received information that Zacarias Chacon had attempted to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend on June 28.

Detectives also discovered communications between Zacarias Chacon and her former sister-in-law, Gomez Lopez, indicating that Zacarias Chacon had paid Gomez Lopez $1,000 dollars to find a person willing to commit the murder. A bank transfer confirming the payment was also discovered.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

Zacarias Chacon has been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree solicitation to commit murder. Gomez Lopez faces the charge of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.