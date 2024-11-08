Beloved DC DJ dead following brutal attack in Shaw: police

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bryan Smith

A well-known D.C. DJ and hair stylist has diedover a week after being brutally attacked in a robbery in Northwest D.C.

Bryan Smith was found unconscious on the 500 block of T Street Northwest after his shift on October 26. He was in a coma following the attack, and died overnight Thursday, police confirm.

According to D.C. police, two suspects are believed to have attacked Smith, taking his phone and wallet containing his credit cards.

Officers found Smith with severe injuries, including blood on his nose and hands, around 5 a.m.

Surveillance photo via MPD

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects and their car in hopes of identifying them. The suspects are connected to at least three additional incidents, according to police. Shortly after the attack on Smith, the suspects reportedly assaulted and attempted to rob others in the 1900 block of 14th Street Northwest at 5:50 a.m.

Five minutes later, they allegedly robbed another person on the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue Northwest. Their alleged crime spree continued with another attack on the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast around 7:30 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Smith’s case. Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police as the investigation continues.

Bryan's boyfriend, Tyler, spoke exclusively to FOX 5's Shomari Stone last month while Bryan remained in the coma.

"I’m a little heartbroken, but I have to keep my wits about me and just be strong for him and, you know, keep everything in a positive moving direction, so that we can fight and be strong for us," Tyler said. "You know, I just want them to get caught and stop."

