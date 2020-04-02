DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services employee dies from coronavirus, Mayor Bowser says

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services employee has died from the coronavirus.

The employee had worked fom the DYRS for 13 years and was a D.C. native.

Bowser said a a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing location will open at the site of the United Medical Center in Southeast beginning Friday. It will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and will be by appointment only.

Bowser said there are currently 653 total confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation’s capital. She said 13 people have died from the virus in the District.

A stay-at-home order is in place in D.C. and will remain in place until April 24. Schools will also remain closed until April 24. Students are currently participating in distance learning.

All non-essential business have been closed in D.C.