DC Council to vote on extending juvenile curfew zones

The Brief Curfew remains in effect after weekend violence and dozens of arrests. Council vote Tuesday will decide if zones stay beyond Wednesday. Police say Halloween unrest shows need for extended enforcement.



D.C.’s juvenile curfew remains in effect Monday morning following a weekend of violence and vandalism that led to dozens of arrests.

City leaders are set to vote Tuesday on whether to extend the emergency curfew zones beyond Wednesday.

Curfew zones

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh was at the Navy Yard, where chaos erupted Friday night as hundreds of teens gathered, fights broke out, and police called in backup.

Officials say the Halloween unrest highlights the need to keep the curfew zones in place.

Police arrested five individuals at Navy Yard that night, including two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and an 18-year-old found carrying a knife which is considered a prohibited weapon.

Metro Transit Police also made arrests, and an MPD sergeant was assaulted while trying to disperse the crowd.

The curfew zones are now active at Navy Yard, the U Street Corridor, Union Station, and Banneker Recreation Center. They run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., followed by a citywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Council vote Tuesday

Enforcement continued Saturday night into early Sunday. Police say 18 juveniles were stopped for curfew violations, including a group of 14 teens near 14th and U Street who refused to leave and were detained. Two others were stopped after midnight in Navy Yard, and another pair around 3 a.m. near U Street.

The D.C. Council will meet Tuesday to decide whether to extend the curfew order. The Deputy Mayor says the city is taking action now to protect communities.

For now, the nightly restrictions remain in place through Wednesday.